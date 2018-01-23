Gary With Da Tea Drags Special K Over The Price Of His Outfit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Special K came into work with a new jacket on, and Rickey Smiley complimented him on it, asking him where he got it. When Special K gave him an answer, Gary With Da Tea had some input of his own to provide to the conversation!

Gary With Da Tea took is so far, he actually ended up googling the jacket that Special K had on to find the price of it! Check out this exclusive video to hear more from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

