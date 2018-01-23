Special K came into work with a new jacket on, and Rickey Smiley complimented him on it, asking him where he got it. When Special K gave him an answer, Gary With Da Tea had some input of his own to provide to the conversation!
Gary With Da Tea took is so far, he actually ended up googling the jacket that Special K had on to find the price of it! Check out this exclusive video to hear more from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Soaks Up His Tea On Omarosa From Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Practices Lip-Synching “Tip Toe Through The Tulips ” For Earnest Pugh [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Special K Says People Should Stop Acting Like Dollar Tree Is A Real Store [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Special K Can’t Really Be Happy For Lil Duval [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Woman Goes From Almost Being Homeless To Lotto Winner
- Joke Of The Day: A Nosy Pepper [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Takes A Jackhammer To Frozen Dope In the Trap [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Goldman Family Still Seeks Money From O.J. Simpson
- Gary With Da Tea Drags Special K Over The Price Of His Outfit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Karrueche Tran Shouldn’t Have Had To Apologize For Tweet About Lean [EXCLUSIVE]
- Will DJ Akademiks’ New “Everyday Struggle” Co-Host Be Too Challenging For Him? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Did Jill Scott Think Her Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Was Gay?
- Gary With Da Tea Soaks Up His Tea On Omarosa From Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Mary J Blige, Daniel Kaluuya & Jordan Peele Score Oscar Nominations