Headkrack’s Analysis Of The New Rihanna That Showed Up To Grammys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
Everyone is still talking about the 2018 Grammys that went down over the weekend. One of the notable performances was Rihanna‘s. She performed the DJ Khaled hit “Wild Thoughts” with him and Bryson Tiller, and was shining in all her badass Caribbean glory.

Headkrack says that was a new Rihanna that appeared at that night, as she has reached a whole other level of woman. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

