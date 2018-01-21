Entertainment News
Common, Robert Glasper And Karriem Riggins Form The Band “August Greene” And Drop Single With Brandy [AUDIO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Press Room

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Have you heard of the group “Austin Greene?” It’s a new band trio with Common, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins. The group just dropped a song and it’s the cover of Sounds of BlacknessOptimistic.”

The song has Brandy doing the vocals and Common rapping on it. According to Okay Player, “August Greene’s” self-titled debut album is set to come out on March 9th via Amazon Original. The three worked on “A Letter to the Free” for Ava DuVernay’s “13th documentary” and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for fans.

