Quavo Creates “Culture National Anthem” [NEW MUSIC]

It is rare when people of the world make a request, a declaration, or a call to action of sorts and their cries are actually answered. But it recently happened after Migos fan Sean Fray came up with the idea that the national anthem should feature a verse from Quavo. His petition has more than 9,100 signatures and is to be delivered to President Donald Trump, the United States Supreme Court, the U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s a simple request made, but it’s often a small spark that lights a fire of change.

It turns out that Quavo himself caught wind of the campaign. He tweeted: “So they want Huncho to be featured on the National Anthem let’s roll.” Fast forward to today, and the Atlanta rapper took the challenge head-on, releasing his own interpretation of the national anthem, titled “Culture National Anthem.”

The song was released on Twitter yesterday (January 15), the same day we honored Martin Luther King, Jr., and the video includes a montage of footage of Dr. King leading peaceful protests and marches.

News also broke that the follow up to Migos’ successful debut album Culture, Culture II, will be released on January 26. With the lead single “Motorsport” featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj achieving big-time success on the charts, it’s looking like Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff could be remixing more of our nation’s songs soon enough.

