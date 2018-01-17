Did Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin Start The Big Booty Movement? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea is back and wants to talk about Coco Austin, Ice-T’s wife. On social media she put out a picture and talked about how she began the big booty movement. On Instagram she posted a sexy picture and talked about what she’s done in this business.

Gary also spoke about Toni Braxton making music with her boyfriend, Birdman. He isn’t sure what kind of music that is, but we will just have to wait and see. Toya Wright revealed her baby daddy at her baby shower and we must say they make a cute couple.

