The trailer for Lifetime’s new TV film “Faith Under Fire,” starring Toni Braxton, just dropped and the film looks like it’s going to be an intense emotional ride.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Braxton plays real-life hero Antoinette Tuff, the single mother who convinced an armed man prepared to execute a mass shooting at a GA elementary school to surrender.
In 2013, the horrifying incident took place when Tuff, the bookkeeper for the school, was in the principal’s office at the Ronald E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy in Decatur when Michael Hill (played by Trevor Morgan) stormed the school with an AK-47 and hundreds of rounds of ammo. Antoinette was left alone in the office with the man when the school went into lockdown mode. It was there that she used both her faith and her own personal and financial struggles as a single mother of a disabled boy to talk the man out of carrying out a shooting that could have led to mass casualties.
The cast is solid with Malik Yoba, Yaya DaCosta, and Shalaby Olamar. The film is based on Tuff’s book, Prepared for a Purpose: An Inspiring True Story of Faith, Courage and Compassion in Crisis, co-written by Alex Tresniowski.
Watch the trailer below. Will you be tuning in?
The Latest:
- Woman Brutally Beaten By Police After Falling Asleep In Passenger Seat Of Friend’s Car
- Russell Wilson & Baby Future Playing Basketball [VIDEO]
- Quavo Gives A Valuable Piece Of Advice To Georgia Bulldogs [VIDEO]
- Toni Braxton Flexes Her Acting Chops In Lifetime’s “Faith Under Fire” [TRAILER]
- Tiffany Haddish Talks About Deleted Scene In “Girls Trip” And Facing Fears [VIDEO]
- Did Offset Cheat On Cardi B… Twice? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Michael B. Jordan’s Dating Life Is A Stupid Reason To Boycott “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]
- What You Should Know About Donating To The Rickey Smiley Foundation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why It’s Too Much For Pastor Troy & Rickey Smiley To Attend Georgia Vs. Alabama Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Reveals Breaking News About Atlanta’s Population [EXCLUSIVE]
Halle Berry Vs Toni Braxton
Halle Berry Vs Toni Braxton
1. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. Halle Berry2 of 9
3. Toni Braxton3 of 9
4. Halle Berry4 of 9
5. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty 5 of 9
6. Toni Braxton6 of 9
7. Halle Berry7 of 9
8. Toni Braxton8 of 9
9. Halle Berry9 of 9
DON’T MISS:
See All Of Angela Bassett’s Best Red Carpet Moments Throughout The Years
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In ‘Scandal’ + ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Crossover Episode
Chicago Woman Shot While On Facebook Live