Why Toni Braxton Had To Save Tamar Braxton During Her Performance [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary's Tea
| 01.09.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gary With Da Tea is spilling the tea today about Tamar Braxton. Tamar has been going through a lot with her husband, Vincent Herbert, but has kept performing for The Great Xscape Tour. Tamar was on stage and something happened to her outfit, but Toni Braxton was there to save the day.

Like a true sister, Toni went out there and performed for songs and even gave Tamar a hug. Kendrick Lamar might of performed for the NCAA Championship game, but Lupe Fiasco is talking about how Lamar isn’t the best lyricist.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Defends Vincent Herbert Against Abuse Allegations

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Responds To Reports She’s Reconciling With Vince, Vows To Remain Silent On Her Marriage

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: What We Know About Tamar Braxton, Laura Govan & Vince Herbert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Unbreak My Timeline: Black Twitter Had The Best Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Biopic [PHOTOS]
42 photos
Kendrick Lamar , Tamar Braxton , toni braxton

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close