Black Tony
Home > Black Tony

Why Black Tony Got Detained Before Coming To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
36 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony actually made an effort to come into work today. He got in the building and entered the elevator, but that is where the problem was. He passed gas and decided to light a cigarette to get rid of the smell.

The security guards caught him and took him off the elevator. They had to call Rickey Smiley because they aren’t going to let Black Tony up. Now he really might be without a job.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: What New Job Black Tony Wants In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Black Tony Got A Job With Trump And Into It With JahLion Sound [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says Jah Lion Promised Him “All Gucci Thursdays” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Iyanla Vanzant

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Why Black Tony Got Detained Before Coming To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

 

Black Tony , Detained

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show