Black Tony Says Jah Lion Promised Him “All Gucci Thursdays” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
Black Tony says Jah Lion Sound broke a promise to him to do Gucci Mane Thursdays. He says there was a whole meeting between himself, Jah Lion and Hollywood, the morning show’s producer. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

