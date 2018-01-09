Black Tony didn’t make it to work again and talked to Rickey Smiley about how he got played with those fake tickets to the game. JahLion Sound began to go in on him for being a bad scalper and told him to sit down somewhere.
JahLion even mentioned that he can’t even make money in the streets, doesn’t come to work so he needs to give up. Black Tony told the team he talked to Trump and he offered him a job. The team couldn’t stop laughing at him about it.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: JahLion Sound Mix Gets “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Studio Lit! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Black Tony Says Jah Lion Promised Him “All Gucci Thursdays” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Left A Box Of Cats In JahLion Sound’s Car [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Report: Two More Rape Accusers File Lawsuits Against Russell Simmons
- Paternity Test Tuesday: Woman Decides To Netflix & Chill With Man She Met At Home Depot [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is French Montana Cheating On Evelyn Lozada? [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Black Tony Got A Job With Trump And Into It With JahLion Sound [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Ginuwine Didn’t Want To Kiss On “Celebrity Big Brother” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Congratulates The Alabama Crimson Tide Football Team With Special Video [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Marcus Spears Talks About How The Alabama Crimson Tide Team Was Able To Win [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why 2 Chainz Was Trending On Twitter [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Jeff Johnson Is Outraged At The City Of Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE]
- Chicago Woman Shot During Filming For Facebook Live Video, Cops Say