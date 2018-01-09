Why The Weeknd Is Cutting Ties With H&M [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

H&M has been making headlines lately and it’s not because they are having a blowout sale. The company is under fire after a picture surfaced selling a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” with a Black child wearing it. H&M sent out an apology, but it’s not good enough for a lot of people.

The Weeknd works with H&M a lot and after seeing this has decided to cut ties with the brand. The Eminem and 2 Chainz remix of “Chloraseptic” came out and fans are loving it. Ivanka Trump is getting a lot of flack from people on Twitter for her comment after Oprah’s speech and the Alabama Crimson Tide won the NCAA Football Championship.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: The Weeknd Cuts Ties With H&M Following The Brand’s Outpour Of Backlash Over Racist Advertisement

RELATED: Are The Weeknd And Bella Hadid Getting Back Together?

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Selena Gomez Dump The Weeknd For Justin Bieber? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

21 Pictures Of The Weeknd’s Hair (PHOTOS) 20 photos Launch gallery 21 Pictures Of The Weeknd’s Hair (PHOTOS) 1. Baby Weeknd With A “Boosie”” Fade Source:Instagram 1 of 20 2. Middle Finger To The Law Source:Instagram 2 of 20 3. Throwback Tresses Source:Instagram 3 of 20 4. Hat Hair Source:Instagram 4 of 20 5. Stylin’ & Profilin’ Source:Instagam 5 of 20 6. One Pony Source:Instagram 6 of 20 7. Five Ponies Source:Instagram 7 of 20 8. Four Ponies Source:Instagram 8 of 20 9. High Top Source:Instagram 9 of 20 10. The Weeknd Ties His Own Shoes Source:Instagram 10 of 20 11. Bicken Back Source:Instagram 11 of 20 12. …But First, Let Me Take A Selfie Source:Instagram 12 of 20 13. Hair & Hoodies Source:Instagram 13 of 20 14. Chillin…. Source:Instagram 14 of 20 15. Diggin’ The Fade Source:INstagram 15 of 20 16. What A Creation Source:Instagram 16 of 20 17. Dreaded Silhouette Source:Instagram 17 of 20 18. Black & White Source:Instagram 18 of 20 19. Branch Off Source:Instagram 19 of 20 20. Hey Abel! Source:Instagram 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Why The Weeknd Is Cutting Ties With H&M [EXCLUSIVE] 21 Pictures Of The Weeknd’s Hair (PHOTOS)