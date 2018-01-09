Why The Weeknd Is Cutting Ties With H&M [EXCLUSIVE]

H&M has been making headlines lately and it’s not because they are having a blowout sale. The company is under fire after a picture surfaced selling a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” with a Black child wearing it. H&M sent out an apology, but it’s not good enough for a lot of people.
The Weeknd works with H&M a lot and after seeing this has decided to cut ties with the brand. The Eminem and 2 Chainz remix of “Chloraseptic” came out and fans are loving it. Ivanka Trump is getting a lot of flack from people on Twitter for her comment after Oprah’s speech and the Alabama Crimson Tide won the NCAA Football Championship.
