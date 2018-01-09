Front Page
Why The Weeknd Is Cutting Ties With H&M [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

H&M has been making headlines lately and it’s not because they are having a blowout sale. The company is under fire after a picture surfaced selling a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” with a Black child wearing it. H&M sent out an apology, but it’s not good enough for a lot of people.

The Weeknd works with H&M a lot and after seeing this has decided to cut ties with the brand. The Eminem and 2 Chainz remix of “Chloraseptic” came out and fans are loving it. Ivanka Trump is getting a lot of flack from people on Twitter for her comment after Oprah’s speech and the Alabama Crimson Tide won the NCAA Football Championship.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

