Are The Weeknd And Bella Hadid Getting Back Together?

Sometimes it’s hard to let someone go after breaking off a relationship. In the case of The Weeknd and his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid that just might be the case. According to E! News, the singer was photographed leaving her New York City apartment the other evening. This comes just weeks after him and Selena Gomez broke up.

Sources say that the two have been “hanging out” lately and just might be getting back together. Reports say, “Bella and Abel have been in contact since Abel and Selena split, but they are not back together. Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don’t date again, they can at least be good friends.” We will keep you posted if these two start their love affair again.

