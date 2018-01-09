The Weeknd Cuts Ties With H&M Following The Brand’s Outpour Of Backlash Over Racist Advertisement

R&B star The Weeknd has announced that he’s cutting ties with H&M after the release of an advertisement that shocked many upon discovery it this morning. The Canadian singer said that he is”deeply offended” by the photo, which shows a young black child in a hoodie that reads, “Coolest monkey in the jungle.” People all over were spreading this photo including Pusha T and Nipsey Hussle, who both called out H&M for releasing something that is very obviously out of line. On top of the photo being a complete disgrace, The Roots’ drummer Questlove pointed out that this oversight proves H&M probably doesn’t have many–if any–black executives in the room to make sure incidents like this don’t happen.

Following the backlash, fans were happy to see The Weeknd standing up against the brand and cutting all ties, while also fearlessly showing his thoughts on the picture. The singer-songwriter previously teamed up with the Swedish fast-fashion retailer to release special edition menswear collections.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

H&M apologized for the advertisement on Monday and has been taken off of their website. “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended,” an H&M spokesperson said. The apology, for many, was unsatisfactory and doesn’t satisfy many consumer’s concerns–including The Weeknd, who announced he wouldn’t be working with the brand after the apology was issued.

21 Pictures Of The Weeknd’s Hair (PHOTOS) 20 photos Launch gallery 21 Pictures Of The Weeknd’s Hair (PHOTOS) 1. Baby Weeknd With A “Boosie”” Fade Source:Instagram 1 of 20 2. Middle Finger To The Law Source:Instagram 2 of 20 3. Throwback Tresses Source:Instagram 3 of 20 4. Hat Hair Source:Instagram 4 of 20 5. Stylin’ & Profilin’ Source:Instagam 5 of 20 6. One Pony Source:Instagram 6 of 20 7. Five Ponies Source:Instagram 7 of 20 8. Four Ponies Source:Instagram 8 of 20 9. High Top Source:Instagram 9 of 20 10. The Weeknd Ties His Own Shoes Source:Instagram 10 of 20 11. Bicken Back Source:Instagram 11 of 20 12. …But First, Let Me Take A Selfie Source:Instagram 12 of 20 13. Hair & Hoodies Source:Instagram 13 of 20 14. Chillin…. Source:Instagram 14 of 20 15. Diggin’ The Fade Source:INstagram 15 of 20 16. What A Creation Source:Instagram 16 of 20 17. Dreaded Silhouette Source:Instagram 17 of 20 18. Black & White Source:Instagram 18 of 20 19. Branch Off Source:Instagram 19 of 20 20. Hey Abel! Source:Instagram 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading The Weeknd Cuts Ties With H&M Following The Brand’s Outpour Of Backlash Over Racist Advertisement 21 Pictures Of The Weeknd’s Hair (PHOTOS)