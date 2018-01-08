The Show
Home > The Show

Spoken Word To Help The Georgia Bulldogs Win [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment

The special music is playing and that means Special K is ready to give us some spoken word. Special K talks about the NCAA championship game tonight where Alabama goes against Georgia. In his poem he talks about how he prays that everything goes well.

He also hopes that the Bulldogs dreams don’t get crushed like the Falcons. He wants them not to be defeated and push through. Special K even talks about how Rickey didn’t buy him a ticket because they were too much money.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: What Alabama And Georgia Needs To Do To Secure The Win Tonight [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shares His Excitement For The Alabama Game With Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why It’s Too Much For Pastor Troy & Rickey Smiley To Attend Georgia Vs. Alabama Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Pastor Troy's Georgia Bulldogs Vs. Rickey Smiley's Alabama Crimson Tide! [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Pastor Troy's Georgia Bulldogs Vs. Rickey Smiley's Alabama Crimson Tide! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Spoken Word To Help The Georgia Bulldogs Win [EXCLUSIVE]

Pastor Troy's Georgia Bulldogs Vs. Rickey Smiley's Alabama Crimson Tide! [PHOTOS]

Alabama Crimson Tide , Georgia Bulldogs , poem

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show