The special music is playing and that means Special K is ready to give us some spoken word. Special K talks about the NCAA championship game tonight where Alabama goes against Georgia. In his poem he talks about how he prays that everything goes well.
He also hopes that the Bulldogs dreams don’t get crushed like the Falcons. He wants them not to be defeated and push through. Special K even talks about how Rickey didn’t buy him a ticket because they were too much money.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: What Alabama And Georgia Needs To Do To Secure The Win Tonight [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shares His Excitement For The Alabama Game With Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why It’s Too Much For Pastor Troy & Rickey Smiley To Attend Georgia Vs. Alabama Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Umar Johnson Tries To Prove He’s Not A Fake Psychologist [VIDEO]
- Spoken Word To Help The Georgia Bulldogs Win [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Sits Down With A Georgia Bulldogs Fan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Cardi B Won’t Leave Offset After Cheating Twice [EXCLUSIVE]
- Sterling K. Brown’s Golden Globe Awards Speech Impeccable And Powerful [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Black Tony Got Robbed For 8 Racks [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Lesbian Murdered And Burned Alive
- Why Guests At Beyoncè’s Party Were Upset [EXCLUSIVE]
- Oprah For President? Mogul Reportedly Thinking About 2020 Run After Globes Speech
- Why Maury Povich Reached Out To Cardi B On Twitter [EXCLUSIVE]