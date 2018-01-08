The Show
Home > The Show

Rickey Smiley Shares His Excitement For The Alabama Game With Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley

Posted 1 hour ago
16 reads
Leave a comment
Rickey Smiley Alabama

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Tonight is the night for the Alabama Crimson Tide to go against the Georgia Bulldogs for the NCAA Championship. Rickey Smiley loves his Alabama team and sat down with Hines Ward and Coy Wire to discuss the big game. Before they shared the love for their teams they talked about what people will be eating for tailgate or at home.

They brought out smoked wings, venison and a brontosaurus wing that looks like something out of “The Flinstones.” While some spoke about their love for Georgia, Rickey believes its time to add another championship number to his jacket. Who do you have winning the game tonight?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why It’s Too Much For Pastor Troy & Rickey Smiley To Attend Georgia Vs. Alabama Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Quavo Gives A Valuable Piece Of Advice To Georgia Bulldogs [VIDEO]

RELATED: Pastor Troy Reveals Perks He Enjoys As A Georgia Football Fan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Georgia Vs. Alabama: 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship

16 photos Launch gallery

Georgia Vs. Alabama: 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Shares His Excitement For The Alabama Game With Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Georgia Vs. Alabama: 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship

Alabama Crimson Tide , Georgia Bulldogs , Rickey Smiley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show