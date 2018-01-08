Tonight is the night for the Alabama Crimson Tide to go against the Georgia Bulldogs for the NCAA Championship. Rickey Smiley loves his Alabama team and sat down with Hines Ward and Coy Wire to discuss the big game. Before they shared the love for their teams they talked about what people will be eating for tailgate or at home.
They brought out smoked wings, venison and a brontosaurus wing that looks like something out of “The Flinstones.” While some spoke about their love for Georgia, Rickey believes its time to add another championship number to his jacket. Who do you have winning the game tonight?
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why It’s Too Much For Pastor Troy & Rickey Smiley To Attend Georgia Vs. Alabama Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Quavo Gives A Valuable Piece Of Advice To Georgia Bulldogs [VIDEO]
RELATED: Pastor Troy Reveals Perks He Enjoys As A Georgia Football Fan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- ESPN Gave White Anchor A Pass On Criticizing Trump But Punished Jemele Hill
- Headkrack Turns British And Talks About The Hit Show “The Chi” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Shares His Excitement For The Alabama Game With Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Da Brat Was Making Fun Of Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Oprah Winfrey & Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches [VIDEOS]
- RHOA Recap: The Group Drops The Drama To Shoot Kenya Moore’s Domestic Violence PSA
- Will Philadelphia Police Be Held Accountable For Latest Shooting Of Unarmed Black Man?
- Special K Proclaims His Pride In Being Regular [VIDEO]
- Special K’s Tips For Avoiding A Sexual Harassment Case [EXCLUSIVE]
- All The Times Beyoncé & Jay -Z Gushed About Blue Ivy [VIDEOS]