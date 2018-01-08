Tonight is the night for the Alabama Crimson Tide to go against the Georgia Bulldogs for the NCAA Championship. Rickey Smiley loves his Alabama team and sat down with Hines Ward and Coy Wire to discuss the big game. Before they shared the love for their teams they talked about what people will be eating for tailgate or at home.

They brought out smoked wings, venison and a brontosaurus wing that looks like something out of “The Flinstones.” While some spoke about their love for Georgia, Rickey believes its time to add another championship number to his jacket. Who do you have winning the game tonight?

Georgia Vs. Alabama: 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship 16 photos Launch gallery Georgia Vs. Alabama: 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship 1. Georgia v Alabama 1 of 16 2. Rose Bowl Game – Oklahoma v Georgia 2 of 16 3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Sugar Bowl – CFP Semifinal – Alabama v Clemson 3 of 16 4. Rickey Smiley Rocking Alabama Crimson Tide Gear 4 of 16 5. Rickey Smiley Rocking Alabama Crimson Tide Gear 5 of 16 6. Rickey Smiley Rocking Alabama Crimson Tide Gear 6 of 16 7. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Rose Bowl – CFP Semifinal – Oklahoma v Georgia 7 of 16 8. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Rose Bowl – CFP Semifinal – Oklahoma v Georgia 8 of 16 9. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Sugar Bowl – CFP Semifinal – Alabama v Clemson 9 of 16 10. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Sugar Bowl – CFP Semifinal – Alabama v Clemson 10 of 16 11. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Sugar Bowl – CFP Semifinal – Alabama v Clemson 11 of 16 12. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Sugar Bowl – CFP Semifinal – Alabama v Clemson 12 of 16 13. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Sugar Bowl – CFP Semifinal – Alabama v Clemson 13 of 16 14. Georgia v Alabama 14 of 16 15. Georgia v Alabama 15 of 16 16. Georgia v Alabama 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Rickey Smiley Shares His Excitement For The Alabama Game With Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] Georgia Vs. Alabama: 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship