Why It’s Too Much For Pastor Troy & Rickey Smiley To Attend Georgia Vs. Alabama Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Pastor Troy and Rickey Smiley are probably the biggest Georgia and Alabama fans, respectively. The two of them were hanging out in the studio, getting real hype about Monday’s playoff game. They actually had helmets and other gear with them, which is indeed the mark of another level of fandom.
Despite how excited they are for the game, neither of them can stand to go watch it in-person! Check out this exclusive video to see their spirited exchange on RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
