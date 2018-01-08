The Show
What Alabama And Georgia Needs To Do To Secure The Win Tonight [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley has had a limited amount of sleep because of the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs game tonight. The two teams will go head to head for the NCAA championship, but there can only be one winner. Rickey has been watching old games and believes Georgia’s quarterback is something Alabama has to watch out for.

Rock-T believes that Georgia’s defense isn’t that strong so Alabama can win with that. Rickey will be on CNN later and is excited to wear his swag gear that Da Brat bought him. Fans are also excited to see Kendrick Lamar perform.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

