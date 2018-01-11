Special K On Why The Line At Ghetto McDonald’s Drive-Thru Is Long [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Special K knows all too well the struggles of the Ghetto McDonald’s. During his stand-up set on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network, he explained the root of the cause of that long line at the Ghetto Mcdonald’s drive-thru: the cashier at the window doesn’t quite know how to count. Check out the video above to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

