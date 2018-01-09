Special K Explains His Problem With Burlington Coat Factory [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this hilarious clip from Special K’s stand-up on Kevin Hart‘s Laugh Out Loud Network, Special K shares his frustrations with Burlington Coat Factory. He says the department store will sell just about anything- including his own real life clothes while he was in the dressing room. Check out this funny video to see Special K deliver the laughs!

