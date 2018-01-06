Charlottesville Elects Black Mayor, Nikuyah Walker

In August of 2017, Charlottesville, Virginia was all over the news as White supremacist took tiki torches to rally. That day many people were injured and one person fighting against hate, Heather Heyer died. According to Essence, now months later things have changed for Charlottesville.

We made history last night and then we got to work. #MayorNikuyahWalker #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/CJIpoPKFMz — Mayor Nikuyah Walker (@NikuyahWalkerCC) January 3, 2018

The town elected its first Black female mayor, Nikuyah Walker. She is a former grassroots organizer and recently became apart of Charlottesville city council. Following everything that happened in her town she wanted to do something about it.

During her term she would like to help with healthcare, create affordable housing and jobs. On her platform she said, “I want to work with you. We need to create living-wage jobs, improve our schools, and make true affordable housing a top priority. I know what it takes to navigate complicated governmental agencies and get things done.” Congratulations Nikuyah Walker, we wish you all the success!

RELATED: Charlottesville: Murder Charge For Man Accused Of Car Attack Killing Heather Heyer

RELATED: A “White Lives Matter” Rally Planned In Tennessee, Because Charlottesville Clearly Wasn’t Enough

RELATED: “Neo-Nazi Cowards” Return To Charlottesville, As Mayor Searches For “Legal Options”

The Latest: