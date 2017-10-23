A “White Lives Matter” Rally Planned In Tennessee, Because Charlottesville Clearly Wasn’t Enough

The Nationalist Socialist Movement—the white supremacist organization that formed in 2016 and was the driving force behind Charlottesville’s deadly “Unite the Right” rally—isn’t done just yet. According to reports, the Nationalist Front will come together yet again before the close of 2017, this time for a “White Lives Matter” rally in Shelbyville, Tenn. If that isn’t frightening enough, it will be just one of multiple rallies planned to take place in The Volunteer State, uniting nationalists, Confederates and neo-Nazis.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As explained in its “Fourteen Points,” the Nationalist Front seeks a “new nation” that “promotes jobs with justice, the self-sufficiency of the nation and class cooperation between workers and the wealthy.” But they also want an “ethno-state” for white folks in North America and support the idea that nations are founded on “blood, culture, language and traditions.” (Basically: Everyone and everything should be white.)

The forthcoming rallies will presumably serve as a means to push forward their ideals.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to come together—a gathering of the clans, like the Scots would do,” Matthew Heimbach, leader of the Traditionalist Worker Party and the “face” of the next generation of white nationalists, said Tuesday. “We want an independent free nation for our people, but not one that still lives under the boot heel from global capital.”

Across Tennessee, counterprotesters prepare for White Lives Matter rally https://t.co/q1FRQRRRCf — deray mckesson (@deray) October 12, 2017

The first rally is scheduled to take place on October 28, with another rally is scheduled in Murfreesboro—where a mosque was defaced with graffiti and bacon in July—on the same day. The forthcoming rallies are reportedly a response to Emanuel Samson allegedly opening fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ near Nashville and killing one in September. Their belief is that Samson’s actions were in “retaliation for the Dylann Roof shooting in Charleston.”

Counterprotesters are already planning to demonstrate against the rallies.

“We have shown that we can exponentially beat their numbers when we organize as a community,” the Tennessee Anti-Racist Network wrote on the Facebook page for their counterprotest event. “Come and make Charlottesville 2.0 a failed reboot.”

As previously reported, white supremacist Richard Spencer and supporters held another tiki torch-wielding march in the South Carolina city on Saturday, with Spencer calling the rally, dubbed “Charlottesville 3.0,” a “model” for protests nationwide.

“We obviously want to speak our piece, talk about the importance of these monuments,” Spencer said Sunday. “We came in peace in May, we came in peace in August, we came in peace on Saturday. We do not want violence.”

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: