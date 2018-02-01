Prank Call: Man Says Brother’s Child Support Is In The Way Of New Boat Purchase [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. pretends to be brother to a man named Leon who is in the middle of a divorce from Aisha. He calls up Aisha’s mother to get her to drop the child support court drama because it’s ruining his attempt to buy a new boat, but mom is not having it! Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

