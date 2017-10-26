Prank Call: Church Lady Tells Roy Wood Jr. She Needs Whiskey To Stay Warm [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. pretends to be a counselor from a church, calling up members who have been recommended to join a group to better their lives. He invites her to join the alcoholics and the crackheads in this meeting next Wednesday. When he calls her out for having alcohol on her breath, she explains that there is a specific reason for her drinking. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

