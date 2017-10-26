Pranks
Home > Pranks

Prank Call: Church Lady Tells Roy Wood Jr. She Needs Whiskey To Stay Warm [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 5 hours ago
83 reads
Leave a comment

In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. pretends to be a counselor from a church, calling up members who have been recommended to join a group to better their lives. He invites her to join the alcoholics and the crackheads in this meeting next Wednesday. When he calls her out for having alcohol on her breath, she explains that there is a specific reason for her drinking. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Roy Wood Jr. Prank Calls Employer To Get Son That Just Got Out Of Jail A Job [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mechanic Gets His Gun During Prank With Roy Wood Jr. [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Tries To Get Clearance For Fire Show At Strip Club [EXCLUSIVE]

Best Celebrity Instagram Accounts

20 photos Launch gallery

Best Celebrity Instagram Accounts

Continue reading Prank Call: Church Lady Tells Roy Wood Jr. She Needs Whiskey To Stay Warm [EXCLUSIVE]

Best Celebrity Instagram Accounts

prank call , Roy Wood Jr.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show