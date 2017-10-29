Pranks
Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Says Newspaper Carrier Hit His Dog, “Dope Boy Rufus” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls up the newspaper and complained about the fact that his dog, “Dope Boy Rufus,” was hit with a newspaper thrown by one of the carriers. The man tells him that they are independent contractors, so he has no way of dealing with them directly, so Roy accuses him of being “in on it!”  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

