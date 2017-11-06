Entertainment News
What Vincent Herbert Wants To Do To Fix His Marriage To Tamar Braxton

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of 'Kendra On Top' And 'Driven To Love'

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert have been making headlines for quite some time now. A couple weeks ago it came out that Tamar filed for divorce and no longer wanted to be with him. According to The Jasmine Brand, Vincent wants to work on their marriage and try counseling.

Tamar filed for divorce and would like full custody over their 4-year-old son, Logan. She also doesn’t want to pay spousal support to Vince because he was her manager. Tamar’s sisters, Towanda and Trina have spoken out about this situation as well as their mother, Evelyn.

Towanda said, “It’s been a long, long, long, long situations that’s going to be revealed, probably on Braxton Family Values.” We will see how this story pans out, do you think they should try counseling?

