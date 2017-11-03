Jadeveon Clowney Of The Houston Texans Wears Inmate Costume

Houston Texans owner, Robert C. McNair made the comments “we can’t have inmates running the prison” and received major backlash. That Saturday he met with the team and apologized as well as told them that he meant nothing by it, but many didn’t care. On Sunday all but several members of the Houston Texans team either took a knee or locked arms with other members.

Following this incident star linebacker Jadeveon Clowney decided to dress as an inmate for a Halloween party. Many felt this was a direct hit at McNair for the words he said, but that wasn’t the case. According to ESPN a spokesman for Clowney said there, “was no hidden meaning behind his Halloween costume.” There is no word on if McNair had any comments about what Clowney did, but do you think he dressed like an inmate to make a statement?

