NFL Team Owner Apologizes For “Inmates” Comment

An NFL team owner is correcting himself after some shady remarks about players taking part in the #TakeAKnee movement.

The players’ peaceful protests came up during last week’s NFL owners meeting when, when Houston Texans owner Bob McNair said that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison.” The meeting had been called so that owners could discuss how the demonstrations might affect the league’s overall business.

McNair immediately began feeling the heat after a Black league executive, Troy Vincent, said that he found McNair likening players to inmates offensive. Although Vincent has been the target of raial slurs in his time with the leauge, he’s never felt like an inmate.

While McNair did apologize to Vincent in private, ESPN.com reports that he also issued a statement to clarify his message.

“I regret that I used that expression,” McNair said in the statement. “I never meant to offend anyone and I was not referring to our players. I used a figure of speech that was never intended to be taken literally. I would never characterize our players or our league that way and I apologize to anyone who was offended by it.”

