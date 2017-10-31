News
Houston Texans Owner “No Show” At NAACP Meeting

The owner of the Houston Texans Bob McNair did not attend his meeting with the NAACP following his comment “inmates running the prison.”

ABC 13 reports that “health reasons” prevented McNair from showing up to the meeting Monday night, October 30, 2017. The meeting was focused on his “inmates running the prison” comment.

His comment from earlier this month led to an on-field protest by Houston Texans players during their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

