Black & White Houston Texans Kneel During National Anthem Following Owner’s “Inmate” Comments

Houston Texans team owner Bob McNair was under fire last week after his controversial “inmates running the prison” comment. McNair said it during the owners meeting where they talked about players protesting the national anthem. According to ESPN, during the national anthem all but 10 players either kneeled or locked arms while the song played.

Left tackle, Duane Brown said, “[There were] a lot of emotions running through our team. But just a huge sense of unity, I think we all felt, just coming out and playing for each other. And that was it. Forgetting everything else. Once kickoff started, we tried to block out any other distractions we may have had and try and go to work.” Although McNair talked with the team on Saturday some of the team felt it didn’t go well.

McNair apologized to the team saying, “I was not referring to our players when I made a very regretful comment during the owners meetings last week.” Brown felt the comments were not only embarrassing, but upset a lot of the players on the team. Each week more controversy surrounding the national anthem continues and players continue to kneel in protest because it’s something they believe is right.

