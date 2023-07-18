Wendy Williams’ Most Heated and Shady Interviews [WATCH]

Wendy Williams undoubtedly sits among the ranks of the most controversial and entertaining personalities to ever grace television.
Her knack for celebrity gossip and asking pot-stirring questions carried her from being the “shock jockette” on the radio, to the Queen of Gossip everywhere. The ‘How You Doin?’ host, with an Emmy award winning talk show under her belt, has come far from making $3.75 an hour at her first radio gig back in 1986 (according to Closer Weekly).
Whether she was being dragged or doing the dragging, Ms. Williams always kept viewers entertained.
Let’s take a look back at some of the most heated and shade filled Wendy Williams interviews in history!
1. Whitney Houston Snaps on Wendy
2. Wendy and Omarosa Go Head to Head
3. Aretha Franklin Shades Wendy Back to Back
4. Judge Mathis Threatens to Sue Wendy
5. Keke Palmer Checks Wendy Williams
6. Da Brat Rejects Wendy Williams
7. Wendy Vs. Joseline Hernandez
