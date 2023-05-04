Wendy Williams Show Reboot? CNN Could Have a Hit Talk Show on Their Hands [LISTEN]

Fans would be happy to know that a reboot of The Wendy Williams Show may be underway with the help of CNN!

A close member of her team has reported that the network approached Wendy with an idea for a new daytime talk show, though details remain undisclosed.

“Primetime ratings for CNN have fallen 61% this month — the steepest dip in viewership among the big three cable news giants, according to the latest figures released by Nielsen,” The New York Post reported in March.

CNN is attempting to change its focus from polarizing and controversial politics, to general news. The network has a slate of new shows coming to the big screen this fall, including a confirmed show with Gayle King and potential show with Charles Barkley.

The Emmy-winning Wendy Williams Show was allegedly cancelled due to her chronic illness and struggles with addiction in 2022. Since then, news about her divorce with ex-husband Kevin Hunter and further complications with Graves’ disease has remained public.

It seems that Wendy has recently been in better health and spirits.

We hope to see the legendary host back on the screen soon!

