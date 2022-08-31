10 Things Wendy Williams Hopefully Brings To Her New Podcast

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The road towards a complete comeback for once-reigning talk show queen Wendy Williams has been met with a fair share of scathing rumors, financial setbacks and even a replacement in the daytime TV slot that she’s occupied for the past 14 years.

That will all seemingly change with the launch of her forthcoming podcast, The Wendy Experience. The platform isn’t entirely new to the media maven, who for years in the ’90s and early 2000s operated a radio show (and later reality series) under the similarly-titled imprint, The Wendy Williams Experience. Being that it was way more unfiltered and censor-free than her TV-friendly talk show, many are praying the podcast revival comes with just as much rawness.

We also could think of a few more things that The Wendy Experience will hopefully include as well.

Williams is a polarizing figure in media being that she not only gossips about celebrities but also herself could be considered as a “hot topic,” from Wells Fargo locking her out of multimillion-dollar financial accounts to confusing status updates on the involvement of cheating ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, when it comes to her business dealings. It’s for those reasons and so many others that we know a Wendy Williams podcast will be chock-full of piping-hot entertainment. The potential guests are also a treat to ponder over, including famous friends like NeNe Leakes, Marlo Hampton and even some of the co-hosts that filled in during her Wendy Show hiatus.

Overall, this could very well be a return to form for the original queen of shock jock journalism.

As we all await further announcements for when and where The Wendy Experience will premiere, take a look at 10 things we hope make it into the podcast structure:

