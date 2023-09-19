RSMS and Chrisette Michelle Join Tennessee State’s John A. Merritt Classic Weekend [PHOTOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show stopped by Tennessee State University (Nashville) to kick off their annual John A. Merritt Classic Weekend! The morning’s live broadcast was filled with laughs, performances, and special appearances.
Singer Chrisette Michelle stopped by for an exclusive interview discussing cancel culture and her upcoming projects. Other guests included Comedian Guy Torry, TSU’s President Dr. Glover, John A. Merritt Classic Chairman AG Granderson, TSU Tigers Football Coach (former NFL star) Eddie George, and TSU Band Director Reginald A. McDonald (Rickey’s former class and band mate). The University’s remarkable Aristocrat of Bands concluded the morning with a surprise visit—shutting the venue down!
1. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:other
Rickey with Miss and Mister TSU
2. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
Bishop Joseph Walker giving a word rsms tsu merritt classic
3. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
Jahlion Sound on the ones and twos rsms tsu merritt classic
4. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
RSMS with John A. Merritt Classic’s Chairman AG Granderson and Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen rsms tsu merritt classic
5. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
Gary with the Tea rsms tsu merritt classic
6. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
Gary, Special K, and Maria rsms tsu merritt classic
7. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:other
TSU student supporting black colleges
8. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
Maria More rsms tsu merritt classic
9. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:other
Rickey with Miss and Mister Tennessee State University 23-24
10. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:other
More RSMS listeners
11. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:other
RSMS with Chrisette Michele
12. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
AG Granderson and Rickey Smiley rsms tsu merritt classic
13. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
RSMS and Comedian Guy Torry
14. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
RSMS listeners jamming to Jahlion Sound
15. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
Chrisette Michele
16. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
RSMS cast with TSU President Dr. Glover and Tigers Football coach Eddie George
17. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
Rickey, Bishop Walker, TSU President Dr. Glover, and Tigers Football Coach Eddie George repping their orgs
18. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
Rickey Smiley, Maria More, Special K, and Rock-T
19. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
Gary with the Tea and RSMS listeners
20. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
Rickey Smiley and Rho Psi Ques
21. RSMS at TSU for John A. Merritt ClassicSource:Reach Media Inc.
Rickey Smiley with TSU D9 Greeks
