Live Broadcast Karaoke on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show [LISTEN]

With over 100 listeners in the studio, it was only right that we have a live broadcast karaoke party! SWV (Sisters Without Vehicles), Celebrity the Comedian, and Bobby serenade the airwaves with their renditions of some of your favorite R&B hits. Let us know on our social media @RickeySmileyMorningShow who you think won.
