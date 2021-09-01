Chrisette Michele Responds To Fans “Uncanceling” Her For Trump Support Following Kanye’s ‘Donda’ Success

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Chrisette Michele is opening up about her experience being canceled following the success of other celebs who supported Donald Trump just like her.

On Monday, August 30, TV host Jawn Murray called for Michele to be “uncanceled” after seeing all of the support Kanye West has received for his new album, Donda. Of course, this comes after he openly supported Donald Trump throughout his presidency by rocking a MAGA hat, along with other shenanigans.

Chrisette Michele caught a lot of heat for singing at Trump’s inauguration, but now, she isn’t seeing the same success Kanye is, making Murray question why fans canceled the “If I Have My Way” singer so much more permanently than Ye.

“I hated her singing at 45’s inauguration,” he tweeted, “But #ChrisetteMichele never disrespected our history/ancestors; didn’t rock a MAGA hat; & never ran a covert campaign to sway an election!”

After seeing the calls to “uncancel” her, Michelle reposted Jawn Murray’s tweet to Instagram and responded to his statements, talking about what it’s like being compared to Kanye and Travis Greene, who sang with her at the inauguration.

“I always wonder how to respond to this question. It’s actually the reason I don’t do interviews anymore,” she wrote in response to those questioning whether or not she should be “uncanceled.”

“Being compared to Kanye & Travis for the last 5 years. Watching them soar into the highest realms of stardom. Waiting on Gods hand to show me exactly what my story will look like,” Michele continued. “I’ve made a choice to stay full of gratitude and master peace, but today, this post has inspired me to allow the energy of comparison to enter my feed. I think most of the comments are well intended and I’m not really attached to the results of the conversation. But it is an interesting topic.”

She went on to say, “Kanye endorsed him, Travis sang with me, and… time unfolded. What do YOU think history has proven in this tale? What did you think 5 years ago? What do you think today? Would you release new music if you were me? What would you sing about? Who would you sing to? Why?”

Chrisette concluded her post with a few final questions regarding her being a woman in this entire situation, asking, “What does my role as FEMALE play in this story? What about my role as Christian? How about my role as it compares to Kanye & Travis?”

Following Michele’s performance at Trump’s inauguration, Spike Lee reportedly scrapped her song “Black Girl Magic” from his Netflix series, She’s Gotta Have It. She also received death threats, lost a record deal, and radio stations refused to play her music.

While it’s hard to compare anyone’s career to Kanye’s, since he’s always been such an anomaly, Michele clearly faced some tough backlash that wasn’t equally dished out to her male peers.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

