The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast: Men of Color Summit [PHOTOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show cast stopped by Clemson University to live broadcast from their annual Men of Color Summit! The live broadcast included contests, surprise guests, and—as always—”ignorant hilarity”! Scroll for pictures from the morning of the students, staff, and your RSMS family!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Related: Live Broadcast Karaoke on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show [LISTEN]

See More from the RSMS: