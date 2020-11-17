Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]

Omega Psi Phi was founded on November 17, 1911 on the campus of Howard University by Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase Omega Psi Phi meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul.” That phrase was also selected as the motto for the fraternity.

Motto: “Friendship is Essential to the Soul”

Colors: Purple and Gold

