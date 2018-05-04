Roy Wood Jr. Pranks Call A Member Of Omega Psi Phi [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. is up to his pranks again. He called a member of Omega Psi Phi and spoke about why his son couldn’t be a member. The man explained that he doesn’t have the GPA and Roy mentioned he didn’t care because he bought the shirts.

The man told him that if his son wore it he is not only violating the law, but a possible beat down. Roy said no one is beating his son and began getting snappy with him. The man ended up hanging up and Rickey Smiley was cracking up.

