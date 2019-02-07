Louis Farrakhan Inducted Into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Minister Louis Farrakhan is officially a part of purple and gold team.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Earlier this month, the 85-year-old Nation of Islam leader was initiated as a member of Omega Psi Phi at the fraternity’s Atlanta headquarters. No probate, but Farrakhan confirmed the news on Twitter with a celebratory photos in his Que paraphernalia.
Not a stranger to HBCU traditions, Farrakhan attended Winston Salem Teachers College before it became Winston Salem State University on a track scholarship.
Congrats, minister!
See a list of other famous Omega men below…
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Bow Wow Arrested In Atlanta After Fight With Woman
- 21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents, Says He’s A UK Citizen
- Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time After Attack