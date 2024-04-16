Listen Live
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Goes Live at Men of Color National Summit!

Published on April 16, 2024

Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
2024 Men of Color Summit / RSMS

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show teamed up with the Men of Color National Summit for a live broadcast!

Clemson University’s annual Men of Color National Summit, held April 11-12 at the Greenville Convention Center, pulsed with an electric energy. Over 2,000 attendees from 23 states converged, united by a common goal: empowering young men of color to reach their full potential.

This impactful event is more than just a gathering; it’s a springboard for success. The summit tackles a critical issue – the opportunity gap faced by many young men of color. By offering insightful seminars on career paths, navigating higher education, and fostering personal development, Clemson University is actively bridging this gap.

The summit’s strength lies in its diverse tapestry. It brings together students from middle, high school, and college, fostering a sense of mentorship and shared aspirations. Alongside these eager minds stand experienced educators, business professionals, and government officials. This unique blend creates a collaborative environment where knowledge is exchanged, experiences inform, and potential employers connect with future talent. The Boeing Company’s sponsorship ensures the summit provides high-quality resources and speakers, making it an invaluable platform for attendees.

Related Article: Rickey Smiley Broadcasts From Men of Color National Summit at Clemson University Discussing The Importance Of Exposure To Opportunities

Beyond the practical aspects, the summit fosters a sense of community and belonging. Young men of color see relatable role models on stage and in the audience, dismantling stereotypes and igniting a belief in their own abilities. This positive reinforcement is crucial for fostering self-confidence and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast: Men of Color Summit [PHOTOS]
Men Of Color in Clemson RSMS
7 photos

