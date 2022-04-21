Rickey Smiley Broadcasts From Men of Color National Summit at Clemson University Discussing The Importance Of Exposure To Opportunities

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show broadcasted live from the Men of Color National Summit in Greenville, South Carolina at Clemson University. Clemson University president, Dr. Jim Clements, and Ted Colbert, president, and chief executive officer of Boeing’s Defense, Space, and Security business discuss the purpose and history of the summit and the importance of opportunity for men of color.

Boeing, the sponsor of the Men of Color National Summit funded 500 high school students to attend the summit. The keynote speaker Ted Colbert shared bits of his speech about the importance of men having exposure to opportunities to better themselves. He talks about being intentional, being a hard worker, and being inspired.

On top of the event, Boeing is aligning themselves with helping the kids with scholarships, programs, and more. Hear about the event below.

