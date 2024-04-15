Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

| 04.15.24
Dismiss
   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
AHF Presents World AIDS Day

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Janet Jackson, the iconic and multi-talented entertainer, recently sat down for an exclusive interview where she shared exciting updates about her upcoming tour, plans for a documentary sequel, and reflections on her illustrious career and family life.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The interview opened with warm greetings and anticipation for Janet’s forthcoming “Together Again” tour, scheduled to kick off on June 4th. During the conversation, Janet expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming success of her previous tour and hinted at surprises and changes in the upcoming performances.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

The discussion then turned to Janet’s documentary sequel, where she shared her excitement about revisiting her life story on screen. While keeping details under wraps, Janet promised fans an engaging and enjoyable journey through her career and personal life.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Reflecting on her acting career, Janet fondly recalled her favorite roles as Penny from “Good Times” and Charlene from “Different Strokes,” sharing cherished memories from those times.

In a heartwarming moment, Janet exchanged motherhood stories, expressing deep love and gratitude for her son, who she described as her soul and everything.

Related Article: NYFW Front Row: Janet Jackson And Queen Latifah Rock Black And White To Thom Browne

Related Article: ONE Musicfest Announces 2023 Lineup With Janet Jackson &amp; Kendrick Lamar Slated As Headliners

As the interview wrapped up, Janet encouraged fans to visit her website and Ticketmaster for tour dates and ticket information, promising unforgettable surprises and memorable performances.

The interview concluded with a resounding round of applause and admiration for Janet Jackson, reaffirming her status as an enduring icon and beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

16 Times Janet Jackson Influenced Us Through Music, Fashion, And The Arts
16 photos
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED TAGS

janet jackson Together Again Tour tour

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trending
RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW, DISNEY DREAMERS, CONTEST
Travel

Enter to Win a Disney Dream Vacation from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Travel

Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout

15 items
Entertainment

Remembering The Life of Rico Wade, Founder of The Dungeon Family [Photos]

News

‘A Different World’ Cast Welcomed At The White House, Leads Theme Song Sing-A-Long

Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey Says She’s Relies On Chats With BFF Gayle King As Her Own Form Of ‘Therapy’

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close