Teyana Taylor Brings Chick-fil-A to the Met Gala [WATCH]

Actress and singer Teyana Taylor was caught bringing Chick-fil-A to the Met Gala on Monday. Rapper Pusha T blasted Taylor on social media, writing “@TeyanaTaylor is embarrassing me”.

While some joked that she should no longer be invited to the event, others agreed that the food selection at formal galas are often disappointing. A few years ago, Keke Palmer showed her fans why the Met Gala’s menu was nothing to be impressed by.

“This is why they don’t show y’all the food,” Palmer captioned a photo of her plate before adding, “I’m just playinnnn.”

A photo of the 2023 menu has since gone viral. It lists items such as truffle snow, spring pea soup with baby vegetables, and lemon creme fraiche. Guests were served King Salmon as a main entree.

Despite the dinner options falling short, the red carpet looks surely did not! Check out our 2023 Met Gala Best Dressed list:

Teyana Taylor Brought Chick-fil-A To The Met Gala + More Moments We’re Still Talking About