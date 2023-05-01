Arts & Entertainment

The Best Dressed Celebrities at The 2023 Met Gala

Published on May 1, 2023

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

One might think that fashion week is the biggest day in fashion but you are wrong!  The First Monday is always the biggest day in fashion because it is always the date of the Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Every year there is a theme, and 2023’s theme is a nod to the designer Karl Lagerfeld.  Honoring the life and legacy of Lagerfeld titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”.  This is part two of the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, the first part took place in September of 2021 titled “Gilded Glamour, White Tie.”

Celebrities like Jared Leto, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Paris Hilton, Doja Cat, and more took this year’s theme to the max; wearing cat costumes (in honor of Karl’s famous pet cat named Choupette), beautifully constructed roses (a nod to Karl’s signature flower designs at the house of Chanel), and of course black and white (the monochromatic look Karl wore himself.)

See the best looks below from the 2023 Met Gala

The Best Dressed Celebrities at The 2023 Met Gala  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. Anna Wintour at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Anna Wintour at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Anna Wintour at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Chanel 

2. Dua Lipa at The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty

Dua Lipa at The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty Source:Getty

Dua Lipa at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing vintage Chanel 

3. Jared Leto at The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty

Jared Leto at The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty Source:Getty

Jared Letoat  dressed up as Karl’s pet cat named Choupette at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing 

4. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Valentino (Rihanna) and Gucci (A$AP Rocky)

5. Ice Spice at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Ice Spice at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Ice Spice the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Balmain 

6. Anoka Yai at The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty

Anoka Yai at The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty Source:Getty

Anok Yai at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Prabal Gurung

7. Kim Kardashian at The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty

Kim Kardashian at The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty Source:Getty

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Schiaparelli

8. Michaela Coel at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Michaela Coel at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Michaela Coel at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Schiaparelli

9. Lizzo at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Lizzo at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Lizzo at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” paying homage to the ultimate Chanel girl, Linda Evangelista

10. Karlie Kloss at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Karlie Kloss at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Karlie Kloss reveals her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Loewe

11. Gisele Bündchen at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Gisele Bündchen at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Gisele Bündchen at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing vintage Chanel

12. Russell Westbrook at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Russell Westbrook at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Russell Westbrook at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” 

13. Keke Palmer at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Keke Palmer at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Keke Palmer wearing at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” Sergio Hudson

14. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Prada

15. Ariana DeBose at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Ariana DeBose at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Ariana DeBose at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Altuzarra

16. Yara Shahidi at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Yara Shahidi at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Yara Shahidi at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Jean Paul Gaultier

17. Mary J. Blige at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Mary J. Blige at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Mary J. Blige at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing custom Burberry 

18. Paris Hilton at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Paris Hilton at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:CSPAN screenshot

Paris Hilton at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Marc Jacobs

19. Lil Nas X at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Lil Nas X at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Lil Nas X at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing head-to-toe body makeup by Pat McGraph a nod to Karl’s pet cat  named Choupette 

20. Penelope Cruz at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Penelope Cruz at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Penelope Cruz at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing vintage Chanel 

21. Tems at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Tems at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Tems at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Robert Wun

22. Usher at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Usher at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Usher at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Bianca Saunders

23. La La Anthony at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

La La Anthony at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

La La Anthony hosted the Red Carpet at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Sergio Hudson

24. Viola Davis at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Viola Davis at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

 Viola Davis at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Valentino

25. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” Nicole is wearing Chanel designed by Karl  himself first worn by her on the 2004 Chanel Nº 5 ad

26. Bad Bunny at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Bad Bunny at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Bad Bunny at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” Nicole is wearing Jacquemus

27. Janelle Monáe at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Janelle Monáe at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Janelle Monáe in her first look at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Thome Browne 

28. Janelle Monáe at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Janelle Monáe at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Janelle Monáe in her second look revealed on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Thome Browne 

29. Jeremy Pope at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Jeremy Pope at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

 Jeremy Pope at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Balmain

30. Glenn Close and British designer Erdem Moralıoğlu at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Glenn Close and British designer Erdem Moralıoğlu at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Glenn Close and British designer Erdem Moralıoğlu at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Erdem Moralıoğlu

31. Erykah Badu at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Erykah Badu at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Erykah Badu at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

32. Cardi B at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Cardi B at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Cardi B at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Cheng Peng Studio and Laurel Dewitt earrings

33. Teyanna Taylor at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Teyanna Taylor at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Thome Browne

34. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Sean Jean

35. Kendall Jenner at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Kendall Jenner at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Kendall Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Marc Jacobs

36. Jennifer Lopez at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Jennifer Lopez at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Ralph Lauren

37. Alton Mason at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Alton Mason at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Alton Mason at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing  a look inspired by the iconic Chanel Bride

38. Billie Eilish at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Billie Eilish at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Billie Eilish at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Simone Rocha 

39. Kerry Washington at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Kerry Washington at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Kerry Washington at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Michael Kors

40. Cara Delevingne at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Cara Delevingne at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Cara Delevingne at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” 

41. Doja Cat at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Doja Cat at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Doja Cat at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Oscar De La Renta another nod to Karl’s pet cat named Choupette

42. Halle Bailey at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Halle Bailey at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Halle Bailey at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Gucci

43. Idris Elba at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Idris Elba at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

 Idris Elba at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Gucci

44. Lily Collins at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”

Lily Collins at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" Source:Getty

Lily Collins at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Vera Wang

