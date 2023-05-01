One might think that fashion week is the biggest day in fashion but you are wrong! The First Monday is always the biggest day in fashion because it is always the date of the Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Every year there is a theme, and 2023’s theme is a nod to the designer Karl Lagerfeld. Honoring the life and legacy of Lagerfeld titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”. This is part two of the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, the first part took place in September of 2021 titled “Gilded Glamour, White Tie.”
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Celebrities like Jared Leto, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Paris Hilton, Doja Cat, and more took this year’s theme to the max; wearing cat costumes (in honor of Karl’s famous pet cat named Choupette), beautifully constructed roses (a nod to Karl’s signature flower designs at the house of Chanel), and of course black and white (the monochromatic look Karl wore himself.)
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
See the best looks below from the 2023 Met Gala
RELATED STORY: 8 Times Rihanna Served Fashion at The Met Gala
RELATED STORY: Serena Williams Announces She’s Pregnancy With Baby No. 2
The Best Dressed Celebrities at The 2023 Met Gala was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
1. Anna Wintour at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Anna Wintour at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Chanel
2. Dua Lipa at The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of BeautySource:Getty
Dua Lipa at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing vintage Chanel
3. Jared Leto at The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of BeautySource:Getty
Jared Letoat dressed up as Karl’s pet cat named Choupette at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing
4. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Valentino (Rihanna) and Gucci (A$AP Rocky)
5. Ice Spice at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Ice Spice the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Balmain
6. Anoka Yai at The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of BeautySource:Getty
Anok Yai at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Prabal Gurung
7. Kim Kardashian at The 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of BeautySource:Getty
Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Schiaparelli
8. Michaela Coel at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Michaela Coel at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Schiaparelli
9. Lizzo at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Lizzo at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” paying homage to the ultimate Chanel girl, Linda Evangelista
10. Karlie Kloss at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Karlie Kloss reveals her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Loewe
11. Gisele Bündchen at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Gisele Bündchen at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing vintage Chanel
12. Russell Westbrook at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Russell Westbrook at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”
13. Keke Palmer at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Keke Palmer wearing at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” Sergio Hudson
14. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Prada
15. Ariana DeBose at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Ariana DeBose at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Altuzarra
16. Yara Shahidi at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Yara Shahidi at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Jean Paul Gaultier
17. Mary J. Blige at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Mary J. Blige at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing custom Burberry
18. Paris Hilton at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:CSPAN screenshot
Paris Hilton at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Marc Jacobs
19. Lil Nas X at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Lil Nas X at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing head-to-toe body makeup by Pat McGraph a nod to Karl’s pet cat named Choupette
20. Penelope Cruz at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Penelope Cruz at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing vintage Chanel
21. Tems at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Tems at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Robert Wun
22. Usher at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Usher at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Bianca Saunders
23. La La Anthony at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
La La Anthony hosted the Red Carpet at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Sergio Hudson
24. Viola Davis at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Viola Davis at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Valentino
25. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” Nicole is wearing Chanel designed by Karl himself first worn by her on the 2004 Chanel Nº 5 ad
26. Bad Bunny at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Bad Bunny at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” Nicole is wearing Jacquemus
27. Janelle Monáe at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Janelle Monáe in her first look at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Thome Browne
28. Janelle Monáe at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Janelle Monáe in her second look revealed on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Thome Browne
29. Jeremy Pope at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Jeremy Pope at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Balmain
30. Glenn Close and British designer Erdem Moralıoğlu at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Glenn Close and British designer Erdem Moralıoğlu at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Erdem Moralıoğlu
31. Erykah Badu at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Erykah Badu at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”
32. Cardi B at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Cardi B at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Cheng Peng Studio and Laurel Dewitt earrings
33. Teyanna Taylor at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Teyana Taylor at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Thome Browne
34. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Sean Jean
35. Kendall Jenner at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Kendall Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Marc Jacobs
36. Jennifer Lopez at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Ralph Lauren
37. Alton Mason at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Alton Mason at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing a look inspired by the iconic Chanel Bride
38. Billie Eilish at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Billie Eilish at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Simone Rocha
39. Kerry Washington at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Kerry Washington at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Michael Kors
40. Cara Delevingne at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Cara Delevingne at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”
41. Doja Cat at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Doja Cat at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Oscar De La Renta another nod to Karl’s pet cat named Choupette
42. Halle Bailey at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Halle Bailey at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Gucci
43. Idris Elba at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Idris Elba at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Gucci
44. Lily Collins at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”Source:Getty
Lily Collins at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” wearing Vera Wang
-
‘Snowfall’ Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Pusha T’s Wife, Virginia Williams, Reveals She Felt Like An ‘Oddball’ Compared To Other Rappers’ Wives
-
Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
-
RIP John Singleton: Remembering a Legend