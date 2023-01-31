Netflix’s “You People” Makes Big Splash In Opening Weekend

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The highly anticipated movie You People has made huge waves for Netflix after the film’s opening weekend on the streaming service.

The movie stars Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London, and Jonah Hill, reached a large portion of households during the debut, with a reported 2.8 million viewers.

“You People” now became Netflix’s second biggest movie premiere over the past six months. The data spans from the time frame of Friday, January 27th, to Sunday, January 29th.

According to Samba TV, the movie outperformed Oscar nominee Glass Onion in its first weekend. The success of the opening weekend is attributed to the promotion that ran during the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, which “helped lift overall discovery and drive tune in this weekend.”

If you’ve seen You People so far, what would you rate it on a scale of one to ten, what would you rate it? Let us know on social media!

