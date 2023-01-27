Watch Netflix’s Modern Day Ghost Story ‘We Have A Ghost’ Trailer

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Netflix’s new modern ghost story We Have A Ghost debuts on the platform next month. The film stars David Harbour, Jahi Winston, Erica Ash, Jennifer Coolidge and Anthony Mackie. Watch the trailer and check out images from the film inside.

What would you do if you moved into a beautiful home, which came equipped with a ghost? This family made one ghost famous. In Netflix’s comical modern-day ghost story We Have A Ghost, this family discovers they have a ghost in their home and instead of being shooketh, they embrace him.

The film description:

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

The upcoming Christopher Landon directed film stars David Harbour, Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Jennifer Coolidge, and Anthony Mackie. Additional cast members include Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo, and Steve Coulter. Landon also wrote the film based upon a short story titled “Ernest” by Geoff Manaugh.

We are excited to see Coolidge, who plays a famous medium, in the upcoming film. The trailer shows viewers that it’s not your typical haunted house movie. It boasts comedy, action and an interesting mystery as the family attempts to discover what really happened to Ernest.

Fans can catch this exciting film on the streaming platform Friday, February 24, 2023.

Watch the trailer:

Check out images from the Netflix’s We Have A Ghost below:

Watch Netflix’s Modern Day Ghost Story ‘We Have A Ghost’ Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com