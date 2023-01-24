Angela Bassett And Rihanna Snag An Oscar Nomination

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The Oscars have announced their 2023 nominees.

On Jan. 24, longtime Hollywood veteran Angela Bassett received a nomination for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in the Marvel blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Bassett’s nomination is historic for many reasons. She’s the first person of color, the first woman, and the first Marvel actor to be nominated for a comic book-inspired film.

“This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination,” Bassett gushed to CNN after the news made headlines Tuesday.

“What has drawn me to each of the women I’ve portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power. Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning.”

“Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do every day,” Bassett added.

This isn’t the first time that the star has received a nod. Bassett, 64, was recognized by the academy in 1994 after she wowed fans as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It?

Rihanna, who is currently making her return to the spotlight after a six-year-long hiatus, has also snagged a nomination. The Bajan beauty received her first Oscar nom under the best original song category for co-writing “Lift Me Up,” a tune that appears on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Social media users sound off about the lack of Black nominees

Some popular Black films didn’t make the cut this year. After the list was revealed, a few social media users were upset with the Academy for snubbing popular Black flicks like the Viola Davis-led film The Women King and Chinonye Chukwu’s Till.

On Twitter, social media users resurrected the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite to sound off about the issue.

LA Times writer Jonah Valdez noted that this year was “the 83rd time film academy voters did not nominate a Black actress for a lead performance.”

He added: “For Black actors, it’s the 74th lead-performance snub.”

What are your thoughts on the Academy Awards this year? Tell us in the comments section!

Angela Bassett And Rihanna Snag An Oscar Nomination was originally published on hellobeautiful.com