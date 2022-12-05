Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

This week (December 5), Netflix released the official teaser trailer for You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris, who is the creator of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ and Netflix’s ‘Entergalatic.’ You can check it out below.

In this upcoming comedy, a new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.

Kenya Barris wrote and produced the film with Jonah Hill, who is slated to star in the film alongside an all-star cast. The cast includes Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy.

Kevin Mishner, who is known for producing 2013’s “Carrie” and the 2019 biopic “Richard Jewell,” also served as a producer on the film. David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman and Charisse Hewitt-Webster all served as executive producers.

Although we’ve seen Kenya Barris grace the director’s chair for his show ‘Black-ish’ and select episodes of ‘#BlackAF,’ you can see his feature directorial debut when it hits Netflix on January 27. Here’s the official teaser trailer:

Judging from that little clip, it seems that we’re in for a hilarious ride. Let us know what you think about the teaser trailer in the comments and look out for the official trailer when it releases. Until then, enjoy some first look images of the film!

