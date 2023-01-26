Lauren London Wears A Cute Little Black Dress To ‘The Night Show’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Lauren London and Jonah Hill didn’t start off on the right foot when they first met on the set of Netflix’s You People.

On Jan. 25, the model and actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she shared a funny story about how she and Hill first met during the early stages of the film’s production. According to London, their first interaction almost turned sour due to a parking mishap.

“He had this big van parked in the valet and I’m like trying to get in. I’m honking.. and he comes out and says ‘I think I’m supposed to meet you today.’ And I’m like oh you are,” she told Fallon before letting out a big chuckle.

The road rage incident didn’t forge a wedge between the two celebs. In fact, London called Hill her “homeboy,” noting how they have built a great friendship off-camera.

In You People, directed by Kenya Barris, Lauren London stars as Amira, the girlfriend of Hill’s character, Ezra. The rom-com follows the couple as they work to bring their families together. Eddie Murphy and Nia Long star as London’s onscreen parents in the film, while actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny take on the role of Ezra’s parents. Beyond comedy, the film explores the challenges of interracial dating and the cultural expectations and differences that can occur.

Lauren London said she had a few “concerns” about the film before joining the cast

Earlier this week, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kenya Barris claimed he had to “beg” London to be a part of the film. But on Wednesday, the California native said that wasn’t the case.

“He didn’t have to beg me,” London clarified to Fallon. “I wasn’t sure if this was aligned with where I was going workwise. I just wanted to make sure that there was more to be told than just the comedy and I wanted to make sure that their soul was in there,” she continued. “There were some questions I had as far as Jonah’s character and my character and why they would naturally connect.”

Despite having “concerns” about the film, London is garnering a bunch of praise for her role in You People.

While speaking to ET, Barris likened London to Julia Roberts, noting how her performance would have viewers surprised. “She is going to get every role, I’m saying,” the Black-ish creator added.

You can stream You People on Netflix now. Have you seen it? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Lauren London Wears A Cute Little Black Dress To ‘The Night Show’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com