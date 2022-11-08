Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

News broke that shook the whole hip-hop community up last week, Migo’s rapper Takeoff, was killed in Houston. The ATL rapper was only 28 years old when the tragedy occurred. Fans from all around the world have paid their respects and created murals.

One in particular in his home city, Atlanta on the Beltline.

Kirshnik Khari Ball aka “Takeoff” funeral will be held this Friday at the State Farm Arena. According to Hip-Hop Weekly , Rev. Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church will be present to give the eulogy.

Not only was the hip-hop community effect by the news, but many celebrities also paid their respects.

NBA Goat, Lebron James reflects on his relationship with the late rapper.

Long live the Rocket.

ATL Legend, Takeoff’s Funeral Will Be Held at The State Farm Arena was originally published on hotspotatl.com